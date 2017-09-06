'The Walking Dead' location-based AR mobile game set to launch soon

The Walking Dead: Our World is set to be first location based AR game dedicated to fighting zombies. YouTube/NextGames

"The Walking Dead" has decided to expand its franchise into a mobile game, dubbed "The Walking Dead: Our World." Developed by AMC and Next Games, it is set to be a location-based augmented reality (AR) game, highly similar to the 2016 fad "Pokémon Go."

A cinematic teaser trailer was released by AMC, but it didn't quite show anything about direct gameplay. Instead, it showed random citizens using their phones in fighting zombies with weapons they find placed into the game world. At some point, some of the series main characters like Michonne, Rick, and Daryl showed up and helped the player dispose the undead.

According to the blurb posted by AMC, players can fight walkers wherever they want – on the sofa, in the streets, or even in the park. It is similar to how "Pokémon Go" is played, and is the second game of its kind to be released in the market.

With the help of Apple's ARKit, the game will be made available to iOS devices worldwide. Android devices, too, can enjoy the upcoming game. The game's official website contains upcoming news and updates, as well as the teaser trailer released by AMC.

Next Games is also the game developer of "Walking Dead: No Man's Land," a mobile strategy game the developers have said to be downloaded 16 million times by players all over the world. The CEO of Next Games, Teemu Huuhtanen, mentioned in a statement that the purpose of creating the zombie-infested AR game is to let players experience what it's like to survive in a zombie apocalypse in a way, as shown in the hit series "The Walking Dead."

No official launch date has been released yet, but according to the trailer, it's "coming soon." The game will be available to play on both iOS and Android devices.

Catch the premiere of "The Walking Dead" season 8 on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.