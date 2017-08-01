'The Sims 4' release date confirmed for PS4, Xbox One; game up for November launch

"The Sims" fans are already geared up and ready for the game's expansion toward PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and now, it is finally confirmed that the popular game is going to come out in November with additional surprise features.

The game's developer, Electronic Arts (EA), recently announced that "The Sims 4" for Xbox One and PS4 will be launching on Nov. 17. This came after rumors suggesting that an Xbox version of the popular game will be coming this year spread on the internet. Whether or not a version for Nintendo Switch will come out remains to be seen.

Still, this is great news for those who prefer using consoles over PCs. EA also added that the game will feature most of the deluxe content that is also available on the PC version, but with a few extra features.

These "extra features" have yet to be determined, but fans of "The Sims" can look forward to the oldie but goodie features that have always been present in the games.

Naturally, players have the option to choose which "The Sims 4" game they want, whether it's the regular game or the Deluxe Party Edition. They can also select the Perfect Patio Stuff Pack, which is already included in the Deluxe Party Edition. EA announced that those who decide to preorder "The Sims 4" on the consoles will get the Perfect Patio Stuff Pack, as well.

The price for the console version of "The Sims 4" is $49.99 for the standard game and $59.99 for the Deluxe Party Edition.

Gamers subscribed to EA Access for Xbox One can also try the game before anyone else, a week before its official launch on Nov. 9. For those who prefer something more small-scale, "The Sims 4" will also be coming to mobile phones.