'The Punisher' release date news: Cryptic teaser released; producers to keep military stereotypes at bay

John Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in Netflix's new Marvel series. Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix

"Marvel's The Punisher" isn't done torturing its excited fans with almost undecipherable codes meant to continue hyping the upcoming Netflix series.

The series' official Facebook page posted a cryptic status on its Timeline on Sept. 13. The nine-word sentence almost has all the words redacted, except for two.

"The Punisher" follows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), an ex-Marine anti-hero devoted to seeking vigilante justice after his family was killed in a botched military operation.

Other teasers of the show include a video that purposely conceals the series' premiere date and the list of season 1 episode titles concealed by Morse code.

In terms of plot, producers of the show are being very careful not to give in to media stereotypes concerning policemen and the military.

"'The Punisher'... allowed us to... comment on a lot of things that are going on, not the least of which is the plight of America's servicemen," Jeph Loeb, president of Marvel Television, told Comic Book. "We have great respect for them and we see how challenging it is for some of them when they come home and what their lives are like. We show different ways that their lives are affected, but always have an eye towards being able to say, 'thank you for your service.'"

Bernthal himself said that the show is different as his character is rooted in human emotions.

"He's a comic-book character, but he doesn't fly, he doesn't have X-ray vision. He's an unbelievably skilled soldier who's been very, very angry and very, very hurt," he said.

The show also stars Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as David Lieberman, Michael Nathanson as Sam Stein, Jaime Ray Newman as Sarah Lieberman and Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani, among others.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for "Marvel's The Punisher."