The gift of childlike curiosity

As I sit here typing this out, in between watching my 6-month daughter crawling around her play area inspecting and fascinated by each object/toy/book, I am in awe of her eyes of wonder and hands desiring to learn about the world in which she now lives.

We may have seen this home a thousand times over and yet, with an infant's perspective she finds the most obscure corner (often a spot that we'd rather not have her play in!) and is filled with wonder by its light or touch showing a fresh new perspective.

If the last six months have taught me anything, it is this: we are each designed uniquely and perfectly by our Father in heaven. From the way our digestive system functions, to how mothers can literally nurse their babies back to health, to the way our eyes start to become clearer and clearer each passing week as babies become more aware of their surroundings.

From a newborn to infancy and beyond we have an innate desire to learn, grow and understand the world around us with a deep sense of curiosity.

As parents we do not need to teach our babies to be curious; they are born with that. In fact, research shows that it is a child's internal desire to learn (their curiosity), not external pressure, that motivates them to seek out new experiences and leads to greater success in school over the long term.

They want to push the boundaries, see what is available to them and more often than not, go beyond the space they are 'assigned' (I am definitely learning this incredibly quickly as my little one is starting to commando crawl and attempt to climb over cushions!).

All of this however was not a mistake or unintentional by design. I believe God created us in such a way that we are to constantly push the boundaries, learn what's available, and possibly to push those boundaries to step out without fear but knowing that our Father in heaven is there to protect us every step of the way.

In Isaiah 43 verses 18-19, it says, "Forget the former things, don't dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing."

Not called to stand still

If the past couple of years have shown me anything, it is this: despite the world seemingly feeling like it was brought to a standstill, we as God's people are not called to stand still. And despite distance, restricted ability to meet with others and even to leave our homes from time to time, God is still able to show us the new, the creative, that which we have not seen before.

Much like a new baby learning about his or her world by physically exploring, we too are called to take our time to sit in the things of God, to challenge what we have done previously and still have that innate desire to learn if we truly lean into it.

In Proverbs 19 verse 27 it says, "Cease listening to instruction, my son, and you will stray from the words of knowledge."

So as we end 2021 and step into 2022 - despite the world still filled with uncertainty and possible fear as to what a post-pandemic world might look like - we are called to open our eyes to the world again with curiosity, wonder and all of what God is looking to unlock for us and those around us.

© Press Service International