'The Elder Scrolls Online' unveils location guide for upcoming Clockwork City DLC

Bethesda's "The Elder Scrolls Online" has released a "Clockwork City Adventure Guide" to give players a glimpse of the locations included in its upcoming downloadable content (DLC).

"The Clockwork City" DLC will enable players to enter the city which was created by Sotha Sil. The DLC will also include its own quests, loot, and narrative. The guide outlines six locations that players can explore, and includes a map which identifies each location.

The Brass Fortress is the safest and most accessible part of the city, and serves as the residential section. According to the guide, it is the only place in the city where visitors and residents alike can "explore in relative safety." Players will also be able to find traders and crafting stations in this area of the city.

The second location can be found underneath the Brass Fortress. Called the Mechanic Fundament, the place consists of the subterranean chambers and maintenance tunnels beneath the residential area. Here, many clockwork mechanisms and contraptions can be found. Although this is a somewhat dangerous place, adventurers may find many interesting clockwork treasures should they choose to risk braving these dark tunnels.

The Halls of Regulation houses life-support processes like maintaining "breathable air and potable water." It also controls the city's wind currents, temperature, and humidity. The facility is in dire need of maintenance and repairs. Players who wander here will be met by factotums, which are mechanical constructs that have overrun the facility.

Players will also have a chance to embark on adventures on Daedric realms, as within the clockwork city is a portal that leads to the realm of the Daedric Price Nocturnal.

The next location, The Sanctuary of Verification, houses the other creations of Sotha Sil, including the monstrous war machine known as the Imperfect. The Imperfect will act as "one of Clockwork City's two world bosses." The mechanical monster is known to improve itself whenever it destroys its challengers.

Lastly, the Asylum Sanctorium serves as a sanitarium for residents that have gone mad from the effects of the city's artificial environment. It also houses three Dunmer Saints that the city's creator has transformed into machines.

"The Clockwork City" DLC will be available later this fall. It is currently available on the game's Public Test Realm.