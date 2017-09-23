'The Croods 2' release date news: DreamWorks welcomes back star-studded cast in 2020 sequel

A promotional image for "The Croods." Facebook/TheCroods

DreamWorks Animation's lovable group of cave people in "The Croods" is set to have their theater screen comeback on Sept. 12, 2020.

"The Croods 2" was originally set for release at the end of this year but was pulled back due to Universal Studios' acquisition of DreamWorks, as reported by Deadline. This will make "The Croods 2" the first DreamWorks film to be distributed by Universal.

"The Croods" starred Nicholas Cage as the prehistoric family's father and leader, Grug, while Emma Stone voiced Grug's brave and adventurous daughter, Eep.

The two will be coming back to reprise their roles, making "The Croods 2" the first animated sequel that famed action actor Cage will star in.

Other cast returns for the voiceovers include "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds as Eep's love interest, Guy; Chris Sanders as Belt the Sloth; Catherine Keener as Grug's wife, Ugga; Clark Duke as Eep's brother, Thunk; Cloris Leachman as Gran; and Randy Thom as Sandy Crood.

Leslie Mann of "George in the Jungle" is also set to join the cast in "The Croods'" sequel.

The film will be directed and written by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Plot details are unfortunately still unknown as of press time.

"The Croods" won Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars in 2013 and earned almost $600 million in the box office.

DreamWorks also announced another animated film to be released under Universal — a collaboration with horror master Jason Blum titled "Spooky Jack." It will follow three siblings who move into a new house haunted by all sorts of creatures, including leprechauns, the elusive Big Foot and a shy Boogeyman.

"Spooky Jack" will be written by Robert Ben Garant, who worked on "Night at the Museum" and "The Pacifier" and produced by DreamWorks executive Damon Ross. The film comes out on Sept. 17, 2021.