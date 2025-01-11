Televangelist Joyce Meyer pauses programme at Daystar, citing scandal at network

Joyce Meyer, the bestselling Christian author and longtime ministry leader and speaker, is pausing her programming with Daystar Television Network after years as a leading host at the influential Christian television broadcaster, according to an email obtained from an unnamed spokesperson for Joyce Meyer Ministries.

Meyer, whose popular show "Enjoying Everyday Life" has aired daily on Daystar, is the latest in a series of Christian leaders to break ties with the network after a controversy involving allegations of an abuse cover-up. Her ministry will pause its programming with Daystar starting on Monday.

"Daystar has been a long-standing broadcast partner, helping our ministry to share the life-changing message of Jesus around the world. However, in recent weeks, we have become troubled by allegations surrounding the Daystar Television Network," Joyce Meyer's son, Dan Meyer, wrote in an email to staff of Joyce Meyer Ministries.

"Due to the nature of these allegations and my mom's own story, we feel a profound responsibility to stand for truth and create space for its discovery. In addition, we must always be sensitive to the hearts of those walking on this journey with us. As many of you are aware, we have received a significant and growing amount of concern from our partners and viewers regarding the Daystar situation."

The email, sent to staff on Friday, indicates that Joyce Meyer Ministries may consider returning to Daystar "when and if this situation is satisfactorily resolved". According to internet archives, Meyer's programme has aired on Daystar since at least 2005. Her programme "Enjoying Everyday Life" can be viewed on the Joyce Meyer Ministries website, Joyce Meyer app, YouTube and several other TV networks, including TBN and Lifetime.

Daystar did not respond to requests for comment regarding Meyer's departure. On X, Daystar released a statement Friday afternoon saying it loves Meyer and "we appreciate her desire to see closure in this situation."

"Her time slots will be filled by programmers from our waiting list, ensuring our mission remains uninterrupted. We have it on good report that law enforcement is concluding their evaluation of the facts with no charges, and we are confident these false allegations will soon be put to rest. Daystar remains steadfast in our commitment to preaching the Gospel. We refuse to operate in fear, trusting God fully and standing on the assurance that truth is prevailing."

Unlike Meyer, four of the most recent leaders to exit the network — evangelical heavyweights Jack Graham, Jesse Duplantis, Lance Wallnau and Hank and Brenda Kunneman — did not cite the Daystar scandal as reason for their departure. Canadian author Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson cut ties with Daystar in November over perceived "ethical deficits" of senior executives, and an international ministry led by Baruch Korman halted its programme with the network a month later due to unspecified concerns with the network's ability to "embrace God's standards."

In fall 2024, investigative journalist Julie Roys reported that Joni Lamb, president of Daystar, was accused by her son, Jonathan Lamb, and his wife, Suzy Lamb, of covering up abuse against their 5-year-old daughter, an allegation Joni has repeatedly denied.

Prior to news of Meyer's departure, Daystar told RNS the recent exits represent a small percentage of the network's 100 third-party programmers and said it's typical for Daystar to see small turnover near the Dec. 31 contract renewal deadline. Some of the programmers who left indicated they hope to return to Daystar in 2026, according to the network. Daystar said the departures of Graham, Duplantis, Wallnau and the Kunnemans were not related to Daystar or the ongoing scandal. Jonathan and Suzy Lamb have also accused Joni Lamb of spiritual abuse and financial misconduct, allegations Joni Lamb also denies.

"Daystar does not support these false allegations and is deeply saddened by Jonathan's refusal to participate in and work toward peaceful reconciliation and relational restoration, for which Daystar and other Lamb family members had hoped," Daystar said in an email to RNS on Wednesday.

