'Tekken 7' introduces new character from 'Fatal Fury'

Geese Howard from "Fatal Fury" has been announced to be the new downloadable content (DLC) character for the widely popular fighting game by Bandai Namco. This was announced at the recently held Evo event, and will be released some time during the winter as a downloadable character sporting his signature "Fatal Fury" moves.

Geese seems like a power-hungry character, much like Heihachi and Kazuya but with a different purpose. In the trailer, he tells Heihachi of his own desire to attain world domination, while threatening Heihachi's life in the same sentence. This makes for another menacing character in the roster. His role in the overall story of the video game has yet to be discovered upon release.

The gameplay of Geese seems pretty straight forward and defensive in nature. Perhaps fans of "Fatal Fury" will be able to understand his play style right off the bat, but Howard's standing pose might catch even the most seasoned vetarans off-guard. A move shown in the trailer that is unique to him is the ability to throw opponents while they are lying flat on the ground, which no other "Tekken" character, new or old, has been able to do. This may open up a variety of possibilities for fans. The footage also showed that Geese has a jumping aerial projectile, similar to that of Eliza and Akuma, who are new characters ported from competitor fighting game "Street Fighter" by the video game company Capcom.

GameSpot stated that the new character was announced after Bandai Namco revealed that they will also be releasing the comeback of the "Tekken Bowl Tournament" which is a classic mini game where fans can take a break from the tense, pugilistic, and competitive nature of the game to play virtual bowling with friends.

All the available characters have been free of charge so far, so the news of the "Fatal Fury" character not being so might disappoint some fans with tighter budgets. However, his gameplay footage shows a flurry of moves that were previously foreign to "Tekken" territory, and depending on how well he does in the current meta, then people certainly will not mind shelling out a few bucks to get their hands on him.