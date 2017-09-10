'Teen Wolf' season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Scott will call for reinforcements; Deucalion to return?

Tyler Posey plays Scott McCall in this promotional image for MTV's "Teen Wolf" Facebook/TeenWolf

After episode 16, the MTV TV series "Teen Wolf" left fans of the show with a body lying on the floor in a pool of blood, viewers are anxious to know what's in store for the next episode, "Werewolves in London."

Many fans believe the body on the floor belongs to Melissa (Melissa Ponzio), and with the synopsis for the next episode reading, "The pack reels after a shocking attack; Scott tries to [bring in] reinforcements," viewers are not completely sure if Melissa will survive, assuming that it was her who got attacked and the reason why Scott will go looking for reinforcements.

Such reinforcements may just involve Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver), whose characters are now in a relationship. According to Entertainment Weekly there was a statement made by showrunner Jeff Davis regarding Jackson's sexuality, claiming, "I thought, if Jackson comes back, he's coming back in a relationship with a guy, whether that means he's bisexual or gay, that's how he's returning. I just felt like he went off to London and found himself."

The death of Scott's (Tyler Posey) mother could be a possible last push for him to decide to finally take action and avenge his mother and save the rest of his pack, all of which will lead to the series finale with Gerard (Michael Hogan) ending up dead, stopping him from brainwashing the humans who stand and fight beside him. Tensions have also increased, with fans witnessing last episode how Gerard has recruited his own army to end all non-human beings.

The last episode also finally delivered the highly anticipated kiss between Scott and Malia (Shelley Hennig), after they had been trapped and made prisoners by Gerard.

The 17th episode will also show the return of Deucalion (Gideon Emery) whom Scott will ask help from, supposing that the previous enemies will have to unite and work together in order to keep their species from going extinct at the hands of Gerard.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 17 will air on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.