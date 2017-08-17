'Teen Wolf' season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Scott's pack losing allies, Liam deals with werewolf exposure

A promotional photo for "Teen Wolf." Facebook/TeenWolf

In the next episode of "Teen Wolf," Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his group will try to contain the growing chaos in Beacon Hills but will continue to lose allies. In the meantime, Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry) will have to face his school after being exposed as a werewolf.

The trailer for the upcoming installment of "Teen Wolf" was just released and it shows that the stakes have risen after the deaths of Brett Talbot (Cody Saintgnue) and Lori (Lily Beau Andrew) in the previous episode.

Scott tells Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) that Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) is building his army and that it is up to them to stop him from killing the werewolves.

Martin replies, "What if we are the only ones that can stop this?"

This implies that the pack may be running out of allies to help them stop Argent.

In the previous episode, Brett and Lori were killed when Argent corralled them up a manhole onto a road where they got ran over by his hunters. Liam transformed into a werewolf and ran after them but it was too late. He was exposed to oncoming traffic and the passersby, as the episode ended.

Liam apparently escaped that sticky situation as a sneak peek shows him refusing to get out of bed and go to school because of his werewolf exposure. Scott confronts him and tells him to keep persevering and forget what happened the night before.

Scott says to Liam, "Think of it like when Superman gets caught with his glasses off, he doesn't give up. He puts them back on and he says, 'I'm still Clark Kent.'"

It is interesting to note here that Sprayberry actually played the young Clark Kent in 2013's "Man of Steel." This is seemingly a nod to Sprayberry's portrayal of the young superhero in that movie.

In the trailer, Liam goes to school and faces his Lacrosse teammates but gets roughed up by them. It could be that news of a werewolf sighting has hit the school and the students want to know who he really is.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 14 will air on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.