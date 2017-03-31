'Switched at Birth' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Travis reunites with his biological mom; Regina meets an unexpected visitor
Travis (Ryan Lane) meets up with his biological mother in the upcoming episode of Freeform's "Switched at Birth" season 5.
Titled "The Wolf Is Waiting," next week's episode will see Travis continue to be haunted by his painful past. According to the official synopsis, Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Travis agree to have a reunion dinner with his birth mother. However, things take a turn for the worse when the evening brings up devastating memories of his child assault. An unexpected visitor drops by to meet Regina (Constance Marie), while Daphne (Katie Leclerc) considers helping Chris (Sam Adegoke) cheat on an important test.
"The Wolf Is Waiting" is the show's penultimate episode. The hit Freeform drama officially ends its five-year run on April 11, and spoiler reports note that the finale will be an emotional two-part episode. Kathryn (Lea Thompson) takes a trip down memory lane and recalls the events since the switch was discovered by the two families. She also discovers a long buried family secret that changes everything. Toby's (Lucas Grabeel) life turns around when he meets a young woman with Down syndrome who completely changes his perspective about his son's future. Meanwhile, Regina gives love another chance.
News of the show's cancellation was already announced last year, prior to the fifth season premiere. According to TV Guide, the cast and crew found out that season 5 would be their final season while filming the milestone 100th episode.
Released in 2011, "Switched at Birth" follows the lives of two ordinary teenagers named Bay and Daphne. During a chemistry class, Bay discovers that her blood type does not match either of her parents'. Official tests confirmed that Bay is not her parents' biological child, and when the Kennish family meets Daphne and her mom, they all realize the girls were switched at birth.
The fifth and final season of "Switched at Birth" airs every Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.
