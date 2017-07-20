'Street Fighter 5' DLC new character revealed: Who is the 'Final Fight' boss Abigail?
A fan-favorite character is coming to "Street Fighter V." At this year's Evolution Championship Series (EVO) in Las Vegas, Nevada, game developers Capcom and Dimps announced that the "Final Fight" boss, Abigail, will soon become a playable character.
Abigail is the first playable "Final Fight" character in "Street Fighter V." In terms of fighting, the former enforcer for the Mad Gear Gang uses no artfulness, just brute force. He usually picks up his opponents and tosses them around like rag dolls.
Abigail joined previously announced fighters which include Laura Matsuda, Necalli, Rashid, the Great F.A.NG., Ed also known as the Bandaged Boy and Kolin, better known as Helen.
Abigail and his home stage, called Metro City Bay Area, will arrive to "Street Fighter V" on Tuesday, July 25. After him, two more brand-new characters are set to be announced — supposedly, they will be Rose's apprentice, Menat, and Guy's mentor, Master Zeku.
Also coming to "Street Fighter V" on the same day are three more retro costumes and a classic stage called Suzaku Castle, according to Capcom's Unity blog. For only $3.99, Alex will feature longer hair and will sport brand-new green trousers that are less torn than his old pair.
For the fans of Ibuki, she will be getting a classic costume from the "Street Fighter III: New Generation" series aka the future. Unfortunately, the said costume does not come with an infinite shuriken.
Lastly, Juri Han will sport the same costume she wore when she made her debut in 2010's "Super Street Fighter IV."
In the meantime, "Street Fighter V" continues to make waves in the gaming industry. Since its release on Feb. 16, 2016, the fighting video game had shipped over 1.6 million copies across the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows platforms; with digital downloads of the fighting game are included in the count.
