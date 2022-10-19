Step into the light

Fumbling around in the dark, looking incoherently for a light switch all whilst trying to stub your little toe again is what first-world nightmares are made of. Now, try creating something while in the dark.

Having a personal affinity to all things moody and grey, the lines certainly begin to blur when I'm stuck in a power outage and the flashlight on my entirely outdated phone no longer works. It's left me pondering how I could exist in a world without light.

Finding a flame

The nearest source of light in darkness is a flame. A meagre spark has the capacity to combust into a lethal force of destruction, but also exponential potential for good when channelled correctly. A source of light has the potential to light up a home. What would be the purpose of a lit candle smothered under a bowl?

"Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven" (Matthew chapter 5, verses 15 -16).

In a society with a strong affinity for darkness and where the loudest voices are smothering, it's far easier to hide in the darkness than be exposed by the light. This scripture in Matthew doesn't deny that the darkness exists, but rather implores us to radiate Christ's light in the world around us.

Finding a switch

The realisation that we are in fact surrounded by darkness shouldn't deter us from the fact that we are called to reflect, exemplify and glorify He who is the Light that goes before us.

"You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden" (Matthew chapter 5, verse 14).

When we decide to flip the switch, the light cannot be hidden. Darkness cannot overcome light no matter how long the shadows linger. No matter how alluring the overwhelming consensus may seem, we cannot hide in the darkness. The light we reflect cannot be quelched.

Step into the Light

"When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, "I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life" (John chapter 8, verse 12).

When we accept salvation in Christ, we have not been promised ease. What we have is the assurance that we do not walk in darkness, we are not overcome by it despite the shadows that lurk around us. Perhaps we've been afraid of being exposed by the light, but perhaps this is the very exposure of our true identity that will liberate us.

The truth is that shadows are evidence of a source of light even in resounding darkness. Our identity in Christ means that we never walk alone. We are in fact crafted for the light. Even when we walk in fear, we do not walk alone. We do not walk in the darkness but are surrounded by light that cannot be hidden, cannot be extinguished.

Stop hiding in the darkness, placing your candle under a bowl and hoping no one notices the flickering underneath. Step into the light. Step into the truth that we have been created by the One who knows the end from the beginning, the One that has already won what has barely begun. The light that exposes our flaws, our humanity and our fears all for love.