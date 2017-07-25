Stage is set for the end times, believes John Hagee

x

Pixabay

One pastor is watching the skies and believes he's seeing some things that have never been seen before - what he interprets to be signs that civilization is inching closer and closer to the end times.

John Hagee was asked about his views on the end times and whether we're living in them already during a recent interview with CBN.

'There are signs and wonders that are happening in the sky that never happened before,' he said.

Hagee is the author of 'Four Blood Moons,' a book in which he claimed controversially that blood moons in 2015 would be a 'world-shaking event.'

The basis for the prophecy is connected to two passages in Scripture, the first in Joel 2:30-31: 'And I will show wonders in the heavens and in the earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke. The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the coming of the great and awesome day of the Lord.'

Then there is a reference to a blood moon in Revelation 6:12, which says, "I looked when He opened the sixth seal, and behold, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became like blood."

For the pastor of San Antonio, Texas, signs of the end times are visible in the political sphere and he believes many key figures that God will use during this pivitol time in biblical history are starting to appear.

He's watching the political stage with interest, describing it in the CBN interview as a 'powder keg.'

'And the fuse is lit,' he said. Every player is on the stage for the first time in history that fulfills all of the prophesies of Daniel, Ezekiel, Jeremiah, Isaiah — they're all there. We're just waiting for the next domino to fall, and when it does, watch out. It's not going to stop.'