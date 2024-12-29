South Korean church leaders express sorrow after many killed in plane crash

Church leaders in South Korea have expressed their condolences after a plane crash in the south west of the country killed at least 177 people.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216 from Bangkok, Thailand, crashed at Muan International Airport as it attempted to land shortly after 09:00 local time (00:00 GMT). Footage of the Boeing 737-800 appeared to show the plane skidding along the runway before hitting a wall and bursting into flames.

The plane was carrying 181 people. Most of the passengers on board are believed to have been South Koreans, with the exception of two Thai nationals. Two survivors - both crew members - were pulled from the wreckage and have been taken to hospital.

The National Council of Churches in Korea, Chairman Rev Kim Jong-hyeok, has sent a message of condolences to the families of the victims and survivors, and asked people to join him in praying for those affected.

"We pray for God's great comfort for the bereaved families and the injured who have suffered great sorrow due to this accident," he said.

"We urge churches across the country to pray together and the government and relevant officials to quickly handle the accident and come up with measures to prevent a recurrence."

UK foreign secretary David Lammy said in a statement that he that he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

In a post on social media platform X, he said: "My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of South Korea and Thailand, and all those that have lost loved ones."

In a statement, Boeing said: "We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew."

Jeju Air said in a statement: "We deeply apologize to all those affected by the incident. We will make every effort to resolve the situation. We sincerely regret the distress caused."