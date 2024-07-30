Sharing the Gospel through friendship

What do you do when you come home from a church meeting feeling really uncomfortable, because the meeting was all about sharing the Bible with adults? Evangelism through Bible sharing is something that others are called to do, isn't it? Not me, surely? I decided to pray about it.

So, what then do you do when the answer to that prayer comes very clearly and instructs you to approach your Iranian neighbour? Yes, that's right, the Muslim lady who you hardly know. You tell the Lord that your spiritual hearing's not very good and you must have misunderstood Him. Guess what happens next? Yep. He tells you to stop running and get on with it, that He will be with you, and that all you have to do is to issue the invitation. Not too hard, surely?

My neighbour, Sara, is a very private person. I would never knock on her door because she doesn't answer it. We hardly saw each other, so I was unlikely to bump into her. I didn't have her phone number either. We are several decades apart in age, so it would be weird to invite her out for a casual coffee. I did however, for reasons which I can't remember, have her email address. So, email it was then. I invited her to join me to read the Gospel of John through a resource which was new to me: The Word One to One.

Expecting to be completely rebuffed, I was astonished when a reply email came back almost immediately saying, "Sounds interesting, let's meet." That was two and a half years ago and we're still meeting. My neighbour, who I barely knew, is now my friend.

The Word One to One is a guided read through John's amazing Gospel. It is a brilliant resource to help you share the Gospel and tell people about the Lord Jesus. It is written specifically for cowards like me who have never done anything like reading the Bible with someone who isn't Christian in their lives before. My friend Sara and I have both downloaded it onto our phones and when we meet, we dive into the next of the "Episodes", each of which is carefully crafted so that you can read the Gospel together in small chunks which allow time for questions and discussion.

Of course, sharing The Word One to One with someone whose first language is not English is interesting, to say the least. Our meetings are often hilarious, always interesting, and occasionally quite challenging. At our first meeting, Sara's unfamiliarity with Christian vocabulary kept me on my toes as I tried to answer rapid-fire questions: What is Gospel? What is apostle? What is disciple? Why are there four Gospels? Why are there only four Gospels when you have just explained to me that Jesus had twelve disciples?

When we came to John 3:16, my heart was in my mouth as I read aloud that most profound of truths: For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. There was a silence and I could tell by Sara's face that she had not comprehended the vocabulary: it transpired that the word "perish" was the source of confusion. "To die and face God's judgement," I explained, "not just physical death, but spiritual death." Sara's face became very concerned as she replied, "So how is this working for the perish churches then?" As we both collapsed with laughter, I explained the difference between "perish" and "parish".

Other moments have been challenging. When Sara told me emphatically that the Lord Jesus was a false prophet, I was lost for words and sent up a silent "Lord, help me!" prayer. The answer came back immediately: "I can handle it, move on." So we simply came back to the Bible text and I was humbled by how powerfully God's Word speaks for itself, if only we will trust Him and open it up with another.

What a privilege it is to be part of a conversation which starts with what "Messiah" means, moves on to the second coming of the Lord Jesus, and on the way reveals that your friend did not understand that Jesus lives. Sara thought that Christians await the second coming because that's when Jesus will be raised to life: she had never heard that the resurrection has already happened and that He lives and reigns in Glory. What an amazing conversation that was!

I have learned much about Iranian culture, Islam, and how rewarding it is to be part of a friendship I would never have encountered, had it not been for Bible sharing. I have also learned that there is nothing to fear! God's Word speaks for itself: it is powerful: it is Truth: it will stand forever: it will never let you down.

By the way, today, July 30th, International Friendship Day, is my birthday. I am 72 years old. So, if you're reading this thinking you're excused because you're too old, think again! Open God's Word and stretch out the hand of friendship.