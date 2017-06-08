'Shadowhunters' season 2B spoilers: Clary, Jace, Simon love triangle continues; who's Sebastian?

"Shadowhunters" season 2B has begun, and with it comes a more intense conflict between good and evil, and the return of Clary (Katherine McNamara), Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Simon's (Alberto Rosende) love triangle.

Jace is now aware of his true lineage. That is, he's neither Valentine's son and nor is he Clary's brother. Now that he's in the clear, will Jace share the news with Clary, with whom he's had feelings for since the beginning of the show, or will he keep it to himself to allow Clary and Simon to enjoy their relationship? Even if Jace decides to keep quiet, this still puts a strain on his relationship with Clary.

"It puts a strain on the relationship in a new way that we've never seen before," McNamara told TV Guide, adding, "Because now Jace has this opening, and Clary and Jace have this trust that they've built in dealing with the fact that they thought they were siblings."

Isaiah Mustafa, who plays Luke on "Shadowhunters" season 2B, told TVLine that the only advice his character would tell Clary is to be true to her heart. "Whether she's having feelings for Simon or Jace, at least be honest," Mustafa added.

Mustafa, however, revealed he's on Team Clace, adding that Simon might learn later that being in a romantic relationship with his best friend is not what he expected it to be.

Meanwhile, new faces are joining the "Shadowhunters" season 2B cast. Luke will have a new partner, whom Mustafa described as a "little thorn in his side." His new partner is overly curious about the supernatural events in the city and she's going to keep pushing for answers until she gets satisfied.

A British Shadowhunter is also making his debut on the show. According to Deadline, Sebastian Verlac is portrayed by Will Tudor and the character is described as a "charming, brilliant and highly educated Shadowhunter and has unrivaled fighting abilities."

In "The Mortal Instrument" books, a character named Sebastian was introduced as Jace's older brother, both being part of Valentine's first experiments. Even though the reason behind Sebastian's arrival in New York has not been revealed, "Shadowhunters" season 2B spoilers suggest that his presence might help Clary and Jace shake off their brother-sister awkwardness.

"Shadowhunters" season 2B airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.