Seven good Christmas films you've probably never watched before

Everyone loves to snuggle around a fire with a mug of hot chocolate and watch a good Christmas movie. But many of us have seen the best-known films, like Elf, It's a Wonderful Life, or Home Alone, so many times that we can complete some of the lines.

If you fancy a change, here are seven seasonal movies that are less well-known, yet full of Christmas spirit:

The Family Man (2000)

This might just be the best Christmas film you've never seen. The protagonist is a Wall Street banker who abandoned his young sweetheart to pursue wealth, indulging in brief liaisons with attractive women along the way, and developing an extraordinarily self-centred ego. A flash of compassion leads to an encounter with a strange man and a supernatural change in his life—a glimpse of what his life could have been.

Nicolas Cage's transformation from cold, ruthless businessman to, well, a family man, will warm any heart on a cold winter evening. However, it's Téa Leoni's warm, sparkling performance that truly steals the screen. The film's old-fashioned, small-town values of prioritising family and community over wealth and success make it a perfect Christmas message.

Available on most streaming services, including free on Plex.

A Christmas Candle (2013)

There are very few family films that can claim to be thoroughly British, full of Christian faith, and enjoyable to watch. This charming period film, an adaptation of Christian pastor Max Lucado's novel of the same name, achieves all three.

The film features Susan Boyle and her sweet voice, along with acclaimed British actors Lesley Manville, John Hannah, and Sylvester McCoy.

Freely available on YouTube and other streaming services.

The Nativity Story (2006)

This is the best adaptation of the biblical story of Jesus's birth on film. Keisha Castle-Hughes succeeds in portraying Mary's warmth and innocence, with other notable performances throughout.

The script extends beyond scripture, as it must, given the limited dialogue in the Gospels. What is created is believable and faithful to the original story.

Available for rent or purchase on most streaming platforms.

A Christmas Carol (1999)

No doubt you know Charles Dickens's story, but perhaps you haven't seen this adaptation, which stars Patrick Stewart as the mean, tight-fisted Ebenezer Scrooge, Richard E. Grant as the put-upon Bob Cratchit, and Dominic West as Scrooge's cheerful nephew.

The charm of this film lies in its faithfulness to Dickens's original script and its depiction of gloomy Victorian London. Filmed just before the advent of CGI, its old-fashioned special effects enhance its sense of time gone by.

Despite the cast of well-known British actors, this was a made-for-TV movie for US networks, perhaps explaining why it's less widely watched. Stewart was even nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance.

Limited availability on streaming platforms.

Christmas Oranges (2012)

This charming little movie is full of hope and perseverance amidst hardship, as well as an appreciation of good gifts, especially friendship and compassion.

Set in two orphanages with contrasting parental figures, the cast of children delivers commendable performances, offering warmth and wisdom suitable for all the family.

Freely available on YouTube and most streaming services.

A Smoky Mountain Christmas (1986)

If you enjoy campy fantasy entertainment, extraordinary 80s fashion, and Dolly Parton, this is the movie for you.

Made as a TV movie at the height of Parton's fame following her success in 9 to 5, the film features her characteristic big hair, big nails, and larger-than-life charm. Dolly sings and charms her way through this family-friendly, somewhat silly, but warm-hearted movie.

Parton plays a disgruntled country singer trying to cross over into the mainstream. The story has allusions to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as she, her soon-to-be love interest, and seven orphaned children battle a wicked witch and a sneaky press photographer—all while singing several of her own songs.

This movie is made for fun, not the Oscars, but it's a delightful watch.

Limited availability on streaming services.

Heather Tomlinson is a freelance Christian writer. Find more of her work at https://heathertomlinson.substack.com/ or via X (Twitter) @heathertomli.