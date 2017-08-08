Second Chance: Is Perry Noble is launching a new church venture?

Perry Noble was fired last July by the church he founded, NewSpring.

Former NewSpring pastor Perry Noble seems to be launching a new church after being fired for alcohol abuse from his previous post.

A filing with South Carolina Secretary of State last month, first reported on Warren Throckmorton's blog, indicates Noble is setting up Second Chance Church as a religious organisation in South Carolina – the same state where he founded NewSpring Church 17 years ago.

It is just over a year since Noble was dismissed by NewSpring's board of directors for 'some unfortunate choices and decisions that have caused us much concern'.

It emerged Noble had struggled with alcohol abuse and marital issues and was seeking help with pschologist John Walker.

The issue blew into a public feud and appears to be ongoing with a Facebook video from Noble at the end of July accusing NewSpring's teaching pastor Clayton King of being 'completely misleading' and offering a 'gross misinterpretation of my ministry – that it was not about Jesus'.

After a brief period of silence where he said he would not seek a quick route back into ministry, Noble launched a consulting business called the Growth Company aimed at both churches and companies.

Since then he has returned to preaching, first at Elevation Church under his friend and confidant Steven Furtick and then more widely.

In a public reflection posted in July, days after the filing for Second Chance Church became effective, Noble said he had been sober for 319 days and was 'learning more about the grace and mercy of God than I've ever learned in my life'.

Clayton King has been named interim senior pastor of NewSpring Church in South Carolina following the removal of pastor Perry Noble. (Facebook/Clayton King)

Making no mention of his former church or wife, Noble wrote: 'I am discovering that although I made some very foolish decisions – the Lord isn't finished with me.

'My life is still FAR from perfect - and - my circumstances are far from ideal. There are so many days I battle with feeling like an absolute failure; however, I know as long as there is air in my lungs there is still purpose in my life—and in Christ failure is never final.'

Noble has made no public update about Second Chance Church and Christian Today has contacted him for comment.