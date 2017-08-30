Sean Spicer gets to meet Pope Francis...finally

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has finally met Pope Francis after he was left off the list of officials who met the pontiff with Donald Trump in May.

Spicer, a Roman Catholic, met Francis at the Vatican on Sunday, spokesman Greg Burke confirmed.

It comes after he was snubbed by Trump when the president visited Pope Francis as part of his first overseas visit in May.

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer was a controversial figure often forced to defend Trump to his own embarrassment. Reuters

Trump chose his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as part of the presidential entourage to meet Francis. Other officials included Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and spokeswoman Hope Hicks, recently promoted to interim director of communications, were also included, but there was no room for Spicer.

But Spicer's moment came on Sunday as part of an annual meeting of the International Catholic Legislators Network, which gathers lawmakers from across the world.

Vatican Radio posted pictures of the event showing the controversial Spicer in the front row taking pictures of Pope Francis with his phone.

Spicer announced his resignation as Trump's press spokesman last month and remains on the payroll until the end of August, according to Associated Press.

During his time in the White House Spicer was a loyal defender of Trump but quit on July 21 when Anthony Scaramucci was appointed White House director of communications. Scaramucci lasted just 10 days before resigning.