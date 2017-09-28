Samsung Galaxy A5, A7 (2018) release date, specs news: Bixby button, slim bezels hinted at by leaks

The 2016 Galaxy A series, which has been joined by the Galaxy A9 Pro. Samsung China

Samsung is set to launch their new Galaxy A series smartphones which are expected to be packed with features. Reports have surfaced that Samsung's Galaxy A series will be launched early next year.

According to reports, the new Galaxy A smartphones will have a dedicated Bixby button. The voice-powered virtual assistant developed by Samsung was launched last April. It is also apparent that Bixby will be available to the mid-range smartphones, namely Galaxy A3, A5 and A7.

There have been several leaks showing the designs of the smartphones and if they are to be believed, it looks the front panel of the next models of the Galaxy A series will be sporting thinner bezels from top to bottom while the sides will be rendered bezel-less.

This design makes the screen size larger and the physical home button could be removed in place of an on-screen version, like the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 series.

Samsung may have also listened to its consumers, placing the fingerprint sensor underneath the camera so that it is easier to reach instead of its previous location next to the camera. They have reportedly included a single LED flash in the setup as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 is said to be sporting new specifications. According to reports, the 2018 version of the Galaxy A5 could be powered by Samsung's very own processor, the new Exynos 7885. The processor will also be paired with additional space with the Galaxy A5 (2018) having 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) compared to its previous version. The Galaxy A5 (2017) only had 3 GB of RAM.

Furthermore, the new units will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Fans are interested to know if Samsung will release their units with Android 8.0 Oreo. It can be remembered that it took some time for Google to make Oreo official.