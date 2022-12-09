Rob Munro named as next Bishop of Ebbsfleet

Rob Munro has been announced today by Downing Street as the next Bishop of Ebbsfleet.

He succeeds the recently retired Bishop of Maidstone, Rod Thomas, and will take over the role of providing episcopal oversight to complementarian evangelical parishes within the Church of England that cannot accept women as priests or bishops.

The father-of-three has been Rector of Cheadle, in Cheshire, for the last 19 years.

He said: "Serving Jesus Christ as a part of his Church has been the greatest privilege of my life, and sharing the life-transforming good news of Jesus has been a deep personal passion and is an urgent priority for the Church.

"My prayer is to see the churches I am called to serve better contribute to the wider diversity of the Church, to more deeply express a sacrificial compassion in serving their local communities, and to build on the national Church of England vision to be simpler, humbler and bolder in a Church centred and shaped by Jesus Christ.

"The Church faces many challenges over the next few years, but it has a message that is a source of much-needed hope and joy. My hope is to help all who are called to bring that good news, to be good news as well!"

The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, who introduced the new bishop at a press conference at All Souls Church in London, said: "I warmly welcome Rob's appointment to this important role, and I'm particularly pleased that the announcement comes here in London, where his journey began.

"I would like to take the opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Bishop Rod Thomas for his support, our partnership, and our shared commitment to mutual flourishing, which I now look forward to building on with Rob."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "I would like to congratulate Rob on his appointment and welcome him to this important national role in the life of the Church.

"I know that Rob is a committed pastor with a heart for mission and reaching people with the good news of Jesus Christ.

"He has, for many years, been deeply involved in the life of the Church both locally and nationally. I know that he will build on foundations laid by Bishop Rod Thomas, and will be committed to working well with all.

"I will be praying for Rob and his family as he answers God's call to this new stage of his ministry, and for all those across the country whom he will serve."

The title of Bishop of Maidstone was changed to Bishop of Ebbsfleet after Bishop Thomas' retirement in October.

The previous Bishop of Ebbsfleet ministered to traditional catholic parishes but this role was moved to become that of the Bishop of Oswestry in the Diocese of Lichfield.