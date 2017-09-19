'Riverdale' season 2 premiere date, spoilers, updates: Archie's father in peril; 'Bughead' comparable to Romeo and Juliet

A promotional photo for The CW's "Riverdale" season 2. Facebook/CWRiverdale

The upcoming second season of The CW's mystery drama series "Riverdale" is expected to explain the reason behind the shooting of Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), the father of Archie (KJ Apa), at Pop's Diner. Also, the continuation of Betty (Lily Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) relationship will pose a question if love can defy all odds.

The "Bughead" tandem of Reinhart and Sprouse's characters has gained the viewers' attention. However, the couple's followers must brace for a storm coming. The first to cause a rift in their romance is Jughead's decision to join the Serpents, thus forcing him to live on the southern side of Riverdale.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reinhart confirmed that Jughead moving to a new environment will deeply affect the couple and the actress went on the compare the fate of "Bughead" to a William Shakespeare classic.

"It's like Romeo and Juliet," Reinhart said. "There is definitely a divide between the north side and the south side of Riverdale and Betty's on one side and Jughead's on the other. You have to choose a side. So it causes a rift between the two and a big divide and they start to be pulled away from each other."

Meanwhile, the first look at "Riverdale" season 2 revealed the danger being faced by Fred after being shot at Pop's Diner last season.

The promotional image obtained by EW shows Fred and Archie covered in blood as the latter brings the former to the hospital. There is still hope that Archie's father will survive the attack but the biggest question that needs to be answered is why the character was shot in the first place.

In a recent interview, "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that Fred's fate will be revealed in the first episode, as well as the answer behind his mysterious shooting.

"Riverdale" season 2 will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.