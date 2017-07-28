World
Reprieve for Iranian Christian who threatened to starve himself to death
Southwark diocese signals opposition to rebel Bishop Andy Lines by withdrawing permission to ...
God can sometimes be silent, but he is never absent: Brian Houston talks to Christian Today
Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
Trump and transgender military: The real problem for conservative Christians
Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
Franklin Graham among evangelicals who applaud Trump's transgender ban
Republican hopes shattered as Obamacare repeal fails
A lot of people are upset by the Archbishops' latest on gays: Here's why
Remembering Passchendaele: How a Great War battle still challenges the Church

Reprieve for Iranian Christian who threatened to starve himself to death

mark-woods Mark Woods Managing Editor

An Iranian Christian who threatened to end his life by starving himself to death after he was sentenced to 15 years in jail has been released on bail.

Amin Afshar-Naderi has been released on bail but is 'very unwell'.World Watch Monitor

Amin Afshar-Naderi wrote a powerful open letter to the authorities asking, 'What have I done against you and our country that made you hate me this much? I have learned from the Bible to love my enemies and to pray for those who hate me. But what have you actually learned?'

He had to sign over property deeds worth US $80,000 to secure his release pending an appeal, according to World Watch Monitor.

He is said to be 'very unwell'.

Afshar-Naderi was arrested with three other men for 'acting against national security by organising and conducting house-churches' and received 10-year sentences; Afshar-Naderi received an extra five years for 'blasphemy'. One of them, Hadi Asgari, remains in prison, though a convert, Kaviyan Fallah-Mohammadi, and their pastor, Victor Bet-Tamraz, are already out on bail.

Advertisement

Last week another imprisoned Iranian Christian began a hunger strike to protest against Iran's treatment of converts to Christianity.

Ebrahim Firouzi, 30, who has five years left of his own sentence for 'acting against national security', wrote his own statement criticising the Iranian government and condemning the 'unjust and hefty verdicts and sentences against new Christian believers and converts to the point that in recent months tens of Christians have been sentenced to long years of imprisonment'.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY