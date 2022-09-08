Record numbers join March for Life UK

Mark King

The March for Life UK 2022.(Photo: March for Life UK)

March for Life in the UK, held over the weekend, enjoyed its biggest turnout to date.

According to police estimates, at least 7,000 people attended the march which processed through central London on Saturday. 

This year's March for Life took place under the banner of '10 million too many', a reference to the number of abortions that have been carried out in England and Wales since becoming legal in 1967.

The march ended at Parliament Square, where a line-up of speakers challenged the current limit of 24 weeks and abortion up to birth for disabilities.

Although there were some counter-protests held by pro-abortionists, these were "dwarfed" by the record turnout of pro-lifers, according to Right for Life UK, which attended the march. 

Right To Life UK spokesperson, Catherine Robinson, said: "It's so encouraging to attend the march and see the number of people attending growing so rapidly, especially in terms of all the young people who recognise abortion for what it is.

"They are increasingly rejecting the narrative that the solution to a difficult and/or unexpected pregnancy is to end the life of the baby."

She added, "We hope the march will continue to grow and that abortion will, one day, become unthinkable."

Madeline Page, CEO of The Alliance of Pro-life Students, said that pro-life people in the UK are feeling more confident to publicly express their views after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

"We've seen a steady increase in the amount of young people wanting to take part in pro-life events since the news from America, many of these are stepping out for the first time and feel that since this issue is being talked about more, it's now acceptable to disclose their beliefs," she said. 

Most Read

  1. enoch-burke

    Christian teacher who refused to use gender neutral pronouns jailed for contempt of court

  2. brian-mclaren

    Has Brian McLaren stayed Christian?

  3. york-minster

    Major Church of England study sheds light on same-sex marriage views

  4. little-demon

    Parents warned against letting their kids watch Disney FX's 'Little Demon'

  5. energy

    Christian charity sets out action plan to combat cost-of-living crisis

  6. church

    Churches that expect growth are more likely to see growth - survey

  7. running

    Keep running

More News

  1. church

    Churches that expect growth are more likely to see growth - survey

  2. jesus

    The fellowship of suffering

  3. rev-dr-bernard-randall

    Chaplain says he was deemed a 'moderate risk to children' for sermon on human identity

  4. bible

    More than a third of senior pastors believe 'good people' can earn their way to Heaven

  5. lilias-trotter

    Lilias Trotter: Talented artist, dedicated missionary

  6. exodus

    What makes a real leader? Deuteronomy has the answer