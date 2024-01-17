Pro-lifer's trial over silent prayer delayed again

The trial of a Christian who prayed silently near an abortion clinic has been delayed for a second time.

Adam Smith-Connor was originally due to appear in court last November but the hearing was postponed to 18 and 19 January.

The court hearing has now been delayed for the second time, said the Alliance Defending Freedom UK (ADF), which is supporting him.

The request to postpone the trial again was made by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council who claimed that a two-day hearing would be insufficient.

His trial will now take place over three days, with the new dates to be determined by Poole Magistrates' Court at a hearing on 18 January.

Smith-Connor, an army veteran, was charged after praying silently for women and unborn children affected by abortion within an abortion clinic 'buffer zone' in Bournemouth.

The buffer zone criminalises prayer vigils and offers of help to women visiting the clinics, as well as "engaging in an act of approval/disapproval or attempted act of approval/disapproval, with respect to issues related to abortion services, by any means".

"This includes but is not limited to graphic, verbal or written means, prayer or counselling," the Public Spaces Protection Order states.

Smith-Connor was moved to pray silently after he came to experience regret funding the abortion of his son to an ex-girlfriend prior to his conversion to Christianity.

He was fined for praying silently about his deceased son within an abortion facility buffer zone on 24 November 2022.

ADF said he was fined despite being assured by officers at the time that his actions were legal.

It said that the UK is "witnessing a modern-day 'thought crime' trial".

"According to the rules of the censorship zone in which he was praying, if Adam were thinking about any other issue – the economy, immigration, or healthcare, for example – he wouldn't have been fined. It was the nature of his thoughts, his silent prayer, that got him in legal trouble," said ADF.

ADF is asking people to pray for Smith-Connor and his legal team.

"It's not fair that Adam has had to endure this ordeal for over a year, with still further delays, for nothing more than silently praying," said Jeremiah Igunnubole, his legal counsel at ADF.

"We stand ready to serve Adam as he prepares for his third trial date. In the meantime, it's worth noting two important facts about this case:

"Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole Council continues to spend thousands in legal fees from the public purse to prosecute Adam for praying – despite being on the brink of bankruptcy.

"The mere holding of opinions and convictions counter to the state or popular culture risks punishment – whether by process or court."