'Princess Principal' episode 7 spoilers: What's next after Dorothy's harrowing tale?

A promotional poster for Japanese anime "Princess Principal." Facebook/priprianime

The creators of "Principal Princess" seem to have a special skill in crafting tragic back stories for the five protagonists of the Japanese anime series. After revealing a great deal about Dorothy's relationship with her father, what will the next episode reveal about the cast?

Episode 6 revealed that the relationship between Dorothy and her father, Danny, went sour after the latter tragically lost his right hand and became a bitter drunk. Once an exceptional engineer, Danny became angry and resentful. This caused Dorothy, whose real name was revealed to be Daisy, to flee from home, since she couldn't stand the toxic atmosphere of her father's hate and anger.

However, as fate had it, Dorothy was sent on a mission that led to her mending fences with her father. She found out that her father had a significant amount of debt to loan sharks, which mobilized Dorothy to copy the code of the cipher from the corpse's body to help her father pay his debt, and told him to give the code to the Duke of Normandy.

Unfortunately, the Duke's emissary, Gazelle, killed Danny when he attempted to ask for more money — which he wanted to give to his daughter as some sort of peace offering. This happened while Dorothy patiently waited for her father in his favorite bar, joyful of their renewed relationship.

It is only a matter of time before Dorothy finds out about her father, which may spark a vendetta between her and the Duke of Normandy. Fans may be already asking; how will this exactly play out? Furthermore, which other cast members could be hiding dark secrets that may affect the group in the future?

The action anime series produced by Studio 3Hz is at the stage where the characters are still being introduced. The past episodes have been flashbacks, exhibiting the characters' motivation and reasons for leading a life of espionage, and providing the backdrop of 19th century London where the series takes place.

"Principal Princess" episode 7 will air on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX.