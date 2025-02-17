Pope in 'good spirits' despite poor health

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital due to his "complex clinical picture".

The Pope was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday due to issues with bronchitis. The Vatican said that medical tests had revealed polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, leading to a change in the Pope's medical treatment plan.

As a result of the Pope's condition, his weekly General Audience has been cancelled this week.

Despite his hospitalisation, the Pope is in "good spirits" and has reportedly continued trying to minister to Catholics in extremely difficult situations.

The Pope called parishioners of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, which is headed by an Egyptian-born priest and by Father Gabriel Romanelli, who like the Pope himself, was born in Argentina.

Father Romanelli has been in regular contact with the Pope since the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza broke out 15 months ago. This weekend's call was delayed, not by the Pope's condition, but by a blackout affecting Gaza City.

Father Romanelli, said of the call, "We heard his voice. It is true, he is more tired. He himself said, 'I have to take care of myself.' But you could hear the clear voice, he listened to us well."

During the call the Pope thanked the congregation for their prayers and "closeness" and gave them his blessing.

Pope Francis, 88, has led the Roman Catholic Church since 2013, following the surprise resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI.

In March 2023 the Pope spent three nights at Gamelli Hospital, again for bronchitis. Later in the year he was forced by illness to cancel a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates for the COP28 climate summit.

At the age of 21, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as the Pope was then known, had to have part of a lung removed.