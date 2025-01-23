Pope Francis uses TikTok platform to promote autobiography and inspire Gen Z

Pope Francis has made his official debut on the controversial social media platform TikTok in a bid to engage younger audiences and promote his autobiography, Spera ("Hope").

In a video shared on the TikTok profile of Italian publisher Mondadori, the 87-year-old pontiff addresses the camera from his office while leafing through the pages of his newly published book.

Holding the autobiography, the Pope expressed his gratitude for those who helped bring the project to fruition. "I would like to thank Mr Carlo Musso, who had the patience to help me remember so many things about my life," he stated in the video. "The true protagonist is the Lord, who has led me by the hand and has brought me forward. I thank all those who have done this. First of all, Mr Carlo Musso. And pray for me, I will pray for you."

Released on 14 January, Spera recounts Pope Francis's life from his childhood in Argentina to his ascent to the papacy. It explores pressing global issues, including climate change, migration, and the challenges of faith, offering insights into his leadership and personal struggles. The book also reflects on the history of the Bergoglio family, forced to emigrate from Piedmont, and Pope Francis's lifelong mission to spread hope.

Reflecting on his decision to write the autobiography, Pope Francis explained, "It is an autobiography, but for me autobiographies are to thank God for what he has done with my life. The book gives a sense of what I am like."

This marks Pope Francis's first foray into TikTok, a platform widely used by Generation Z, as he seeks to reach younger audiences directly. Despite not creating his own official account, his message was shared on TikTok by his publisher. As of now, no content has been specifically produced for the platform, but his appearance is part of a broader effort to engage with contemporary media.

The autobiography has already sparked significant conversation. Pope Francis touches on sensitive topics, including the Traditional Latin Mass, describing the ostentation he sees in some practices.

"The rigidity of those who prefer the Traditional Latin Mass is often accompanied by elegant and costly tailoring, lace, fancy trimmings, rochets. Not a taste for tradition but clerical ostentation, which is none other than an ecclesiastical version of individualism," he stated.

His critique has drawn rebukes from conservative figures within the Church. Cardinal Raymond Burke remarked, "Pope Francis's message to the devout faithful who have a deep appreciation and attachment to the Traditional Latin Mass is that they suffer from an aberration which can be tolerated for a time but must ultimately be eradicated."

Similarly, Cardinal Gerhard Müller criticised the Pope's approach, accusing him of "cracking down on tradition" while allowing progressives "to deviate" from central Church tenets without consequence.

Pope Francis's TikTok debut follows his recent appearance on the popular Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa, where he spoke about his autobiography and his broader mission of hope during the Jubilee of Hope.

By stepping onto TikTok, the leader of the Catholic Church joins a growing number of public figures using the platform to connect with younger audiences. Social media is a powerful communication tool, offering instant outreach to millions.

In the United States, where TikTok has recently been accused of posing a threat to national security, President Donald Trump suggested that he would not oppose the platform being purchased by billionaire Elon Musk, who also owns the rebranded Twitter platform, now known as 'X'.