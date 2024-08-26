Pope Francis meets Italian man freed after 33 years in prison for wrongful triple murder conviction

Pope Francis held a private meeting on Friday with Beniamino Zuncheddu, an Italian man exonerated earlier this year after spending 33 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. The encounter took place in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

Zuncheddu, now in his 60s, was convicted in 1991 for the murder of three shepherds on the Italian island of Sardinia. The crimes occurred at night in a remote mountain area, and Zuncheddu was implicated by the only eyewitness, who initially stated he could not identify the killer. The witness later accused Zuncheddu, reportedly under much pressure from a police officer.

Despite the lack of solid evidence, Zuncheddu was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He remained incarcerated for over three decades, enduring harsh conditions and sharing crowded cells with up to eleven other inmates.

During his imprisonment, Zuncheddu maintained his innocence and drew strength from his faith in God, even as he lost what should have been some of the best years of his life. Describing his time in prison as an inhumane experience, Zuncheddu said he survived day by day by helping others who were worse off than himself. He also found resolve by trusting in God's enduring love and thinking of his family.

In January 2024, the Italian Court of Appeals overturned Zuncheddu's conviction, citing insufficient evidence and questions surrounding the reliability of the witness testimony. His release brought an end to a wrongful imprisonment that spanned more than half of his life.

During the meeting with Pope Francis, Zuncheddu presented the pontiff with a copy of his book, 'Io Sono Innocente' (I Am Innocent), which he co-authored with his appeal lawyer. The book, published in May 2024, recounts his ordeal and the role his faith played in helping him survive the experience.

Holding firm to his Christian beliefs, Zuncheddu has publicly expressed forgiveness for the individual who falsely accused him, despite the long years of suffering that followed.