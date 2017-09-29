'Poldark' season 4 plot rumors: Aidan Turner answers silly questions about Ross' future

Irish star Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark in BBC hit series, "Poldark." Faebook/OfficialPoldark

While the wait for "Poldark" season 4 premiere is almost over, Aidan Turner, who plays Ross Poldark, took the opportunity to hold a quick question and answer session with his followers. The actor did not hesitate to share his hilarious ideas about Ross, giving everyone a glimpse of what is to come.

In the video — which was used for "Poldark" season 3 DVD promotion — shared on Twitter, the Irish star answered some silly questions about the series. One of the queries was asked whether Ross would prefer to be stranded on an island alone or with George (Jack Farthing).

Turner responded, "I think probably George. I think they would both probably agree on that if they were going to on an island. They're not stupid, and the company might be important." He further added, "Maybe that's what they need! Season 5, the deserted island. Wow, that's food for thought!"

Another question thrown to him was whether Ross could sing or not, to which Turner pointed out that he was an actor and not much of a singer. He then quipped that the difference between him and Ross was the fact that he was more aware of his lack of vocal abilities while his character did not know he could not sing.

When asked if Ross would rather always lose or never play, Turner said, "He wouldn't like to always lose but he could never not play. He's a player." He went on to say that he would also be similar to Ross, "I have to play the game. But knowing the end results, no, I wouldn't play."

Series Five: The Desert Island. What do you think of Aidan Turner's lightbulb moment idea for the future of #Poldark? pic.twitter.com/wHgwugUXyU — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) September 22, 2017

Meanwhile, a video posted on YouTube featured Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza. The team was shooting a scene on a beach for the promotional photos. Turner and Tomlinson were spotted standing side by side while watching the waves. The crew was also visible in the snippet, as they were adjusting the costumes and hairdo of the stars.

Currently, filming for "Poldark" season 4 continues. It is expected to air in 2018.