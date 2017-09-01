'Pokemon Sun and Moon' anime news: Brock and Misty to appear in two episodes

A promotional poster for the television program 'Pokemon Sun and Moon,' featuring Brock and Misty alongside Ash. Facebook/PkmnAnime

The Japanese anime "Pokemon Sun and Moon" will be bringing back two favorite characters from the original series; Brock and Misty. Fans of the classic animated series will surely welcome this return, even if it will only occur for two episodes.

The news of the returning characters came from Kotaku, from a statement issued by Televi-kun that Misty and Brock will indeed be appearing in the "Pokemon Sun and Moon" animated series. As fans may already know, Brock and Misty are the original companions of the long running series' main protagonist Ash.

The episodes with the two returning characters will be airing in Japan on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. However, IGN stated that fans of the show in America will have to wait a little bit longer until the series in the West can catch up with Japan's release.

In these episodes, Ash will be returning to the Kanto region for a school project, which is why he will unavoidably bump into Brock and Misty. Now, the question is, does he see them both off the bat, or does he see one first? And whom?

Gamespot highly doubts that both Brock and Misty will be returning for good in "Pokemon Sun and Moon," and they have stated that the two may never return as main characters ever again. However, the good news is that fans can expect that Ash will have a Pokemon battle with Brock's Mega Steelix and Misty's Mega Gyarados. This should be a major throwback that fans should be excited about!

The inclusion of Misty and Brock in the upcoming episodes is probably the "Pokemon" creators' way of making up for the fact that the two were omitted from the 20th movie in the franchise "Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!" — where ash is accompanied by two new companions Souji and Makoto. Western fans will get to see the latest installment this November, and will be released in a few select theaters.