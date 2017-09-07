'Pokemon Go Gen 3' news: Is Niantic prepared to add new set of pocket monsters?

Promotional image of "Pokemon Go." Facebook/PokemonGO

There will be a new set of Pokemon coming soon to "Pokemon Go" in the next rollout called "Gen 3." However, it may not be as successful as people think if it does not deal with some issues, according to a report.

The release of the "Pokemon Go Gen 3" is months away and there will be new types of Pokemon making its way to the augmented reality (AR) game. Torchic starts out as a cute Pokemon but will evolve into Combuskin then finally become Blaziken who can be considered as one of the strongest Fire-Types in "Pokemon Go." His final evolution would have a higher attack stat than Charizard or Typhlosion.

However, what sets Blaziken apart from the rest is that it will be the game's first Fire/Fighting dual-type Pokemon. Not only will it have powerful flames coming from the wrists and ankles, but it will have formidable legs that can kick through Rock-Type Pokemon like Golem. This combination of skills will prove difficult for gyms to defend.

Numel and Camerupt are new types of Pokemon that are associated with Team Magma, which is a group from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. These new ones are however unimpressive even if Camerupt is a unique Fire/Ground dual-type. Even though it has a fairly high attack stat, it unfortunately has average stamina and defense stats.

The addition of new Pokemon in the coming "Gen 3" may get fans excited. However, according to a Forbes report, Niantic should deal with two core issues first before rolling out new pocket monsters. First of all, because of the onset of raid battles, the other activities like the buddy system need to be recalibrated so that the game won't get stale.

Secondly, the battle system needs to be reworked entirely. The game cannot just be one of frenetic taps and swipes but needs to have an aspect of strategy to make it more exciting.

"Pokemon Go Gen 3" rollout is expected to launch at the end of the year or early 2018.