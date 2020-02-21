Pilgrim Passport launched as part of 2020 cathedral pilgrimage campaign

People who take part in a pilgrimage to a Church of England cathedral will now be able to record their journeys in a Pilgrim Passport.

The Pilgrim Passport costs £4.99 and has been launched as part of the national campaign, 2020 Year of Cathedrals, Year of Pilgrimage.

The booklets are the same size as a real passport and are available to buy at every Church of England cathedral, as well as Cathedral Isle of Man and St Davids Cathedral in Wales.

They have been created by Jackie Holderness, education officer at Christ Church, Oxford, and Sarah Page, education officer at Portsmouth Cathedral, in the hopes that people, religious or otherwise, will be encouraged to see their visits to the cathedrals as a pilgrimage.

"Many cathedrals seek to engage with visitors on a deeper, spiritual level, so that even if they have arrived as tourists and strangers, they may feel pilgrims when they leave," said Holderness.

"We want all our visitors to develop and grow their own pilgrim heart."

The booklets have been published by the Association of English Cathedrals and feature inspirational quotes, pilgrim poems and prayers.

There is also a list of cathedrals by region and blank pages for visitors to record their thoughts. Additional space allows for visitors to get their passport stamped or stickered at each cathedral and holy place they visit.

Dr Dee Dyas, head of the Centre for the Study of Christianity and Culture, and Director of Pilgrimage Studies at York University said: "Pilgrimage has formed part of almost every faith through the centuries and increasing numbers of people today are finding the idea of being a pilgrim very appealing - whether they consider themselves 'religious' or not.

"All of us can relate to seeing our lives as a journey, enhanced by special places with special meaning.

"Cathedrals are increasingly becoming such special places because they offer peace, beauty, and a chance to pause and reflect along the way.

"The new Pilgrim Passport encourages everyone to find their own meaning though visiting these amazing buildings."

The Pilgrim Passport is available to buy online from the Church Print Hub www.churchprinthub.org/pilgrimpassport