Pharrell Williams teams up with Netflix for new show about gospel choirs

Stephanie Velez

Pharrell Williams' 'Happy' is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Pharrell Williams' latest project is a docuseries looking at gospel music and what it takes to create a successful gospel choir. 

"Voices of Fire" has been picked up by Netflix and will follow the "Happy" singer's uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, in his search for undiscovered gospel talent, Billboard reports. 

The bishop is overseer of the Faith World Ministries church in Norfolk, Virginia, situated in the Hampton Roads part of the state, where Pharrell originates from. 

"With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the bishop and his team search for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds," the show blurb reads. 

Pharrell is producing "Voices of Fire", which is due to premiere on Netflix later in the year. 

The musician told GQ magazine last year that his upbringing in a Pentecostal church had a big influence on him. 

He also suggested people nowadays are following man more than God. 

"A lot of people pray less. So now when you ask a question, where do you get your number one result? Google. You don't [makes prayer hands], you [makes typing motion]," he said. 

"We're followers. And we're not following God. We're following men."

Most Read

  1. china

    China tells Christians to renounce faith in Jesus & worship President Xi Jinping instead

  2. donald-trump

    Huge majority of white evangelicals still planning to vote for Trump

  3. ji-packer

    JI Packer dies aged 93

  4. coronavirus

    Is it really crazy to ignore 'the science' on coronavirus?

  5. kanye-west

    Kanye West cries over abortion, although he says it will remain legal if he becomes president

  6. face-mask

    Mental illness is 'likely to be accentuated' by Covid-19, says Christian psychiatrist

  7. syria

    Bombed cathedral rises from the ashes in Syria

More News

  1. happy

    Pharrell Williams teams up with Netflix for new show about gospel choirs

  2. netflix

    My problem with Netflix

  3. coronavirus

    Disabled people have suffered terribly during Covid-19: the Church cannot stay silent

  4. family

    Christian fostering agency's evangelical recruitment policy was not unlawful, High Court rules

  5. keep-calm-and-carry-on

    The antidote to despair in today's coronavirus world

  6. hong-kong

    Pray that Hong Kong's Christians can stand strong