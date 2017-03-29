'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Billy Graham rapid response team (the three men on the right - L-R Eldred Willey, Nigel Fawcett-Jones and Douglas Barr-Hamilton) helping in London after the attack. Ruth Gledhill

Among those helping the many thousands of people affected by last week's London terror attack were chaplains sent by US evangelist Billy Graham's organisation.

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was deployed to help those affected by the attack and the outpouring of grief and anger.

'We are here to support the London community in their response to the attacks, the public outpouring of grief and respect for those that have been killed,' said Nigel Fawcett-Jones, one of three chaplains deployed to Westminster.

They attended the site outside the Palace of Westminster where members of the public laid flowers, as well as the vigil last week in Trafalgar Square. 'We've been listening to people's stories, how they've been impacted by the event, how they've been dealing with the emotions they've felt,' he said.

They heard many stories: 'Stories of how they should have been working but happened to be on a day off, how they've been coping with the feelings. They could have been there, it could have been them, or it could have been one of their friends. So we've been listening to their stories, encouraging them, letting them know that people are praying for them, not only in the UK but around the world as well.'

The team members offered to pray with members of the public who welcomed their ministry.

'We believe that the Church has a message to share in every situation, and that we want to bring the hope and comfort of the Gospel of Christ to the people, to take the Church outside of the church walls, and meet with people in the street,' Fawcett-Jones told Christian Today.

Today, a vigil was due to be held on Westminster Bridge to remember the four victims murdered by Khalid Masood. Police officers were due to join hands with thousands of members of the public to form two chains along the pavements of Westminster Bridge while 500 faith leaders walked across the bridge in between them.

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was founded in the wake of the September 11 attacks in the United States. The UK team has responded to the attacks in Berlin, Nice and Brussels among others.

