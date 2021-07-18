Pastor's wife released without charge after fatally shooting husband at their home

A California pastor's wife will not face charges after fatally shooting her husband dead as he entered their home.

Gabriella Rose Shepherd, 26, shot her husband, San Diego Reformed Presbyterian Church Pastor Noah Shepherd, who is 29-years-old, as he was entering his home in Lemon Grove on Monday evening.

Gabriella was initially arrested by police, but has now been released from jail with no charges.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the pastor's wife called 911 explaining that she had accidentally shot her husband as he came into their home through a back door.

After investigating the incident, District Attorney's Office spokesperson Tanya Sierra has said, "We are not filing charges at this time. The investigation is ongoing and we will review the case as we get more information."

The Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America Pacific Coast Presbytery has posted a statement on Facebook: "Our primary role here as Presbytery representatives is to care for the congregation in San Diego, of which Gabby is a member. At this time we have no evidence to contradict her account of the tragic events on Monday evening.

"The state is continuing their investigation, but at this time they have said there is not sufficient evidence to contradict her account and hold her. For now she is able to grieve with her family and her church. For this we rejoice."

Earlier in the week, the Church released a statement: "We will remember Rev. Shepherd for the hope of the gospel message he not only preached, but believed. We mourn, not as those without hope, but as those eagerly awaiting eternal life."

The statement added, "This was Noah's hope, and we rejoice that he is with his crucified and risen Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved and proclaimed."

A close friend of the Shepherd family, Erik O'Dell spoke to local news reporters, saying: "When I heard the details of what happened I was numb. There are no words. There was just no indication that anything was other than good. They just welcomed their second boy not too long ago."