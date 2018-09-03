Pastor accused of groping Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin funeral apologizes

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Brendan McDermid Singer Ariana Grande

The bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin's funeral last Friday has apologized after being accused of groping singer Ariana Grande.

Grande was one of several singers paying tribute to the "Queen of Soul" and performed one of her hit songs, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

After she finished her performance, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III thanked the star on stage.

'Girl, let me give you all your respect,' he said, as he embraced her.

He then asked the crowd, 'Did you all enjoy this icon?' and added, 'She's an icon herself.'

But he faced backlash on social media, where images circulated of the bishop embracing her with his hand high above her waist.

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III belittled @ArianaGrande, suggesting she was a Taco Bell menu item, while physically locking her in awkward embrace and squeezing her breast. This has nothing to do with what she’s wearing and everything to do with his shameful refusal to #RespectAriana https://t.co/KEbxaeUIdj — Kate Woodsome (@kwoodsome) September 1, 2018

Others were angry about a joke the bishop made about the star's name.

'When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell,' he told the singer.

#RespectAriana was later trending on Twitter as social media users made known their feelings. Bishop Ellis has since apologized in an interview with The Associated Press.

I don’t care what you think about Ariana Grande, her music or her dress. This is wrong. That bishop’s hand should not be on her breast: I just saw this because I’ve been working and not watching pic.twitter.com/ixVhgYBJTN — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) September 1, 2018

He said: 'It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast. ... I don't know I guess I put my arm around her. Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.'

He then said he hugged all the performers, male and female during the eight-hour service.

'Everybody that was up, I shook their hands and hugged them. That's what we are all about in the church. We are all about love,' he said.

He added: 'The last thing I want to do is to be a distraction to this day. This is all about Aretha Franklin.'

He also apologized to Grande and the Hispanic community for his Taco Bell joke.

'When you're doing a program for nine hours you try to keep it lively, you try to insert some jokes here and there,' he said.