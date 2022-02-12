Passion Translation removed from Bible Gateway

Jennifer Lee

The Passion Translation(Photo: BroadStreet Publishing Group)

The Passion Translation (TPT) has been removed from Bible Gateway after coming under criticism. 

The translation is the work of Brian Simmons, leader of Passion and Fire Ministries, and is published by BroadStreet Publishing Group. 

They told US magazine Christianity Today that Bible Gateway had "made the disappointing decision to discontinue their license for The Passion Translation". 

Bible Gateway is a popular online Scripture platform offering 90 versions of the Bible in the English language.

BroadStreet said the removal of the TPT translation came into effect last month. 

"While no explanation was given, BroadStreet Publishing accepts that Bible Gateway has the right to make decisions as they see fit with the platforms they manage," they told Christianity Today magazine in a statement.

TPT was released in 2017 and is billed by BroadStreet as "a modern, easy-to-read Bible translation that unlocks the passion of God's heart and expresses his fiery love—merging emotion and life-changing truth."

It is popular with charismatics and counts Bill Johnson, senior pastor of Bethel Church in Redding, California, among its fans.  

In an endorsement on the TPT website, he describes reading the translation as "one of the great new experiences of my life in recent years". 

Critics, however, have said the TPT should be classed as paraphrasing rather than a translation. 

Andrew Wilson, a Reformed charismatic who pastors at King's Church London, told the magazine, "There are just too many additions to the text that have no basis in the original—which is fine (sort of) if it's self-consciously a paraphrase, but not if people think it's a translation."

Most Read

  1. joe-rogan

    The Joe Rogan experience will soon be the Church's experience

  2. bible

    Christians are facing 'intolerable' levels of persecution

  3. kabul

    'They are killing the souls of our children' - Afghan artist describes life under the Taliban

  4. refugees

    Church of England moves to oppose Nationality and Borders Bill

  5. operation-mobilisation

    Why we're no longer talking about short-term mission

  6. statue-of-liberty

    White Evangelicals most likely to oppose pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants: poll

  7. porn

    Age controls on online pornography is fantastic news

More News

  1. polycarp

    Polycarp, the bishop who was grateful to be a martyr

  2. whitelands-college

    The Church of England's pioneering role in women's education

  3. hamilton

    Courage in adversity: learning from Alexander Hamilton this Lent

  4. sutherland-springs-church

    US Air Force ordered to pay $230m over 2017 church shooting

  5. operation-mobilisation

    Why we're no longer talking about short-term mission

  6. science

    Alister McGrath on the limits of science and atheism