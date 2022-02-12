Passion Translation removed from Bible Gateway

The Passion Translation (TPT) has been removed from Bible Gateway after coming under criticism.

The translation is the work of Brian Simmons, leader of Passion and Fire Ministries, and is published by BroadStreet Publishing Group.

They told US magazine Christianity Today that Bible Gateway had "made the disappointing decision to discontinue their license for The Passion Translation".

Bible Gateway is a popular online Scripture platform offering 90 versions of the Bible in the English language.

BroadStreet said the removal of the TPT translation came into effect last month.

"While no explanation was given, BroadStreet Publishing accepts that Bible Gateway has the right to make decisions as they see fit with the platforms they manage," they told Christianity Today magazine in a statement.

TPT was released in 2017 and is billed by BroadStreet as "a modern, easy-to-read Bible translation that unlocks the passion of God's heart and expresses his fiery love—merging emotion and life-changing truth."

It is popular with charismatics and counts Bill Johnson, senior pastor of Bethel Church in Redding, California, among its fans.

In an endorsement on the TPT website, he describes reading the translation as "one of the great new experiences of my life in recent years".

Critics, however, have said the TPT should be classed as paraphrasing rather than a translation.

Andrew Wilson, a Reformed charismatic who pastors at King's Church London, told the magazine, "There are just too many additions to the text that have no basis in the original—which is fine (sort of) if it's self-consciously a paraphrase, but not if people think it's a translation."