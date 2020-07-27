Over 100 faith leaders urge Democratic party to adopt pro-life policies

Over 100 faith leaders and theologians have signed an open letter to the Democrats calling on them to recognize the dignity of the unborn in their policy choices and move away from "abortion extremism".

The letter was compiled by the Democrats for Life coalition but signatories also include non-Democrats.

The faith leaders said they appreciated the Democratic Party's "commitment to human rights, equality, and fairness" but wanted to see more policies protecting women and the unborn, while also rejecting taxpayer-funded abortion.

Other demands included a rejection of the "horrific practice" of allowing elective late-term abortions after 20 weeks.

"[We] urge the Democratic Party to embrace policies that protect both women and children: legal protection for pre-born children, improved prenatal care for women in need, especially women of color, alternatives to abortion, and a comprehensive culture of life free from violence, poverty and racism," they said.

The faith leaders appealed to the Democratic Party to be more welcoming of people with pro-life views, not only as members but as candidates for office.

"We call upon you to recognize the inviolable human dignity of the child, before and after birth," the letter urges.

"We urge you to reject a litmus test on pro-life people of faith seeking office in the Democratic Party. Crucially, we urge you to end the explicit support in your platform for abortion extremism, such as taxpayer-funded abortion in America and overseas, opposed by 60% and 76% of voters."

The letter then says that the 79% of voters identified in a Marist poll as being opposed to abortion on demand - many of them people of faith - "deserve a home in the Democratic Party."

"Inspired by the Christian faith, we note that the Bible calls on us to speak up in favor of those who do not have a voice (Proverbs 31:8-9; Matthew 25:45)," they said.

"We also note that life begins at fertilization (Psalm 22:10-11; Galatians 1:15; Luke 1:41; Psalm 139:13-15; Jeremiah 1:5).

"Finally, we note that abortion takes the life of the innocent, which is against Scripture (Exodus 20:13; 2 Kings 17:17; Deuteronomy 5:17; Revelation 22:15; Psalm 106:38; Proverbs 6:17)."