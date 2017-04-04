'One Piece' episode 783 spoilers: Straw Hats head to Whole Cake Island to save Sanji

Things are getting more exciting in the anime adaptation of the popular manga series, "One Piece," as its upcoming episode 783 will feature the Straw Hat pirates heading to the Whole Cake Island, where Sanji currently is, and rescue their friend from an imminent danger.

This Sunday's episode of "One Piece" will kick off with its new story arc, "Whole Cake Island," which is also the current story arc in the manga. In the said story arc, Sanji is on the Whole Cake Island to meet the girl he has been arranged to marry, Charlotte Pudding.

However, as the Whole Cake Island is a territory controlled by "One Piece" villain Big Mom, it goes without saying that Sanji's life is in danger. Hence, Sanji's friends will sail to the Whole Cake Island, too, and attempt to rescue him.

Nonetheless, according to spoiler reports, the Straw Hats will realize that heading to the Whole Cake Island will be no easy feat. Furthermore, they will eventually realize that the troubles they will encounter just to arrive to the said island are nothing compared to their struggles in order to survive there.

To the uninitiated, the manga version of "One Piece" is currently in its chapter 861, which features the Straw Hats and the Firetank pirates still waiting for the right time to execute their plan of assassinating Big Mom to save Sanji and the rest of the Vinsmokes.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the launch of the new "One Piece" story arc in the anime version of the manga series, it has been learned that the official website of the anime has recently released the images of the rest of the Vinsmoke siblings, such as Reiju, Ichiji, Niji, and Yonji. Those who have followed the manga know too well that each of the said Vinsmoke child will have a relevant role in "Whole Cake Island" story arc.

"One Piece" episode 783 airs this Sunday, April 9.