'One Piece' chapter 877 spoilers: Luffy and Katakuri face off in battle; Pedro sacrifices his life for the Straw Hats

In the next chapter of the Eiichiro Oda's critically-acclaimed manga "One Piece," Luffy and Katakuri will face off in a highly-anticipated battle. Also, Pedro will put his life on the line to save his fellow Straw Hat pirates.

In the teaser summary of chapter 877 titled "Not Sweet" provided by Oro Jackson, Big Mom's pirates attack the Thousand Sunny with only Chopper and Brook to defend the ship. More of Katakuri's reinforcements keep coming from the mirror and soon the two defenders are immobilized by Charlotte Perospero's sticky candy. Luffy however is close by and comes to the ship just in time, to Katakuri's frustration.

Luffy and his group manage to run away from Big Mom and catch up with the Sunny. Katakuri tells his minions to retreat back into the mirror because he foresaw that Luffy will be able to defeat them. Perospero joins in the fight and creates an iron maiden out of candy. The Candy Maiden goes and attacks Luffy with its sticky powers. However, he uses his Red hawk ability to destroy the candy monster.

Luffy and Katakuri then face off each other in a battle where Big Mom is just nearby. Katakuri is the second strongest member of Big Mom's pirates and a formidable commander. While they fight, Perospero and his subordinates surround the coast with battleships. Nami decides that the only way to escape is to use a Coup de Burst. However, Perospero discovers their plan and covers the ship with candy to prevent them from escaping.

Things don't look well so in a courageous act of self-sacrifice, Pedro uses some bombs that he had been hiding to take down Perospero. For the sake of his tribe, Pedro also loses his life as he and Perospero are engulfed in flames. They are now able to use the Coup de Burst which allows Sunny and the Straw Hats to escape. It remains to be seen how they will react to the death of Pedro.

Chapter 877 of "One Piece" will be out on Monday, Sept. 4.