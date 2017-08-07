'Observer' news: Cyberpunk horror game to be released this month

Cyberpunk-themed horror game "Observer" is set to be released on Aug. 15 on Linux, Microsoft Windows, MacOs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is made by the same developers of "Layers of Fear" which was released in February 2016.

Made by Polish video game developers Bloober Team, "Observer" displays some of the elements and visuals that "Layers of Fear" had. The atmosphere in the game is very tension-filled, and not many details about the world is revealed — just enough to keep players going.

The story is set in the year 2084, in Krakow Poland where people have learned to cybernetically enhance themselves to improve upon today's daily life. This is not a far-fetched idea, given that technological advancements might allow for the ability to surgically fuse smartphones into people's biology in order for humans to be more efficient.

Players take the role of Daniel Lazarski, a detective equipped with special machine enhancements that allow him to outclass any of the best detectives around the world today. His objective is to solve a series of murder and violence which occurs. This leads him to the setting's poor community. As it would appear, the investigation might lead Daniel to something he might eventually regret.

The main protagonist of the film will be voiced by Rutger Hauer, widely known to play the baddy in 1982's "Bladerunner," the popular film made by Ridley Scott. Hauer's voice, being very deep and raspy, provides a menacing tone that adds to the already dark setting of the game. His voice might also catch the attention of players as they might find it very familiar. This is because he has had a very prolific career in movies, even to this day. In his IMDB page, it is shown that he has appeared in four movies in this year alone.

Advertisement

"Observer" is a welcome addition to the horror genre in video games, and it will become available starting Aug. 15.