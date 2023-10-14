New chapter for historic church with ties to Mary Queen of Scots and King James I

The fascinating story of a medieval church in the heart of Scotland with ties to Mary Queen of Scots, King James VI of Scotland and I of England, and John Knox is being brought to life thanks to a new partnership with the local district.

The Church of the Holy Rude, meaning Holy Cross, was founded in Stirling in 1129, and the current A-listed building dates back to the 15th century.

Mary Queen of Scots spent much of her early childhood in Stirling Castle before being sent to France at the age of five.

Lying close to Stirling Castle, she would have visited the church and most likely worshipped there.

Later, the medieval gem played host to the coronation of her son, the infant King James VI of Scotland, on 29 July 1567, just days after Mary Queen of Scots, a Catholic, had been forced to abdicate.

The Protestant coronation service was led by Scottish Reformer John Knox and the Church of the Holy Rude is today the only active Scottish church to have witnessed a royal coronation.

King James VI later became King James I of England after succeeding the English throne from his cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, in 1603.

He was the sponsor of the King James Bible, which is still widely used in churches today and was the version King Charles III took his oath upon during his own coronation at Westminster Abbey earlier this year.

The congregation of the Church of the Holy Rude has partnered with Stirling District Tourism on the creation of a new interactive exhibition that weaves together the church's unique story of faith and national history.

Rev Alan Miller, minister of the Church of Holy Rude, said: "The Kirk Session is delighted that it has been able to enter into a new partnership with Stirling District Tourism as a means to securing the future of this beautiful, historic building.

"It is our hope that it will raise the profile of the church, not only as an important visitor attraction but also as a living place of worship to continue supporting the mission of the Kirk to Stirling and the wider world."

Chair of Stirling District Tourism, David Black said: "Our ground-breaking partnership with the Church of the Holy Rude promises to establish a lasting legacy of exceptional visitor experiences while contributing to the church's long-term sustainability and preserving its identity as an iconic place of worship for generations to come."