Netanyahu: Defeating Hamas will make prophecy of Isaiah a reality

(CP) The Prime Minister of Israel invoked Bible prophecy Wednesday during a speech to the nation in which he said the Israeli military would soon launch its ground invasion of Gaza.

In a move that some analysts warn could escalate the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said while there will be a time for answers after looking into the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists at Israel's southern border, the nation must prepare for what he called a battle between light and darkness.

"We all will have to provide answers to what happened on Oct. 7, myself included — but only after the war," said Netanyahu.

Amid reports that Israel has agreed to delay a Gaza ground invasion "for now" until the United States can position its air defenses, Netanyahu's somber tone during his address suggested Israel could take action in the days to come.

The prime minister said while the timing is still undecided, the Israeli government's final decision would be made by the war cabinet but declined to provide any additional information, according to Reuters.

Comparing Hamas to ISIS, Netanyahu said, "All Hamas activists must die, above the ground, beneath the ground, inside Gaza and outside of Gaza," adding that he and other Israeli leaders were working to convince world leaders to "support our campaign."

"Hamas is ISIS, and ISIS is Hamas," he added, speaking in Hebrew. "Our war against Hamas is their war as well. Our war against Hamas is a test for all of humanity.

"It is a struggle between the axis of evil of Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas and the axis of freedom and progress."

The prime minister referred to Israel and its allies as "the people of the light."

In Luke 16:8, Jesus spoke of the "people of the light": "The master commended the dishonest manager because he had acted shrewdly. For the people of this world are more shrewd in dealing with their own kind than are the people of the light."

"We are the people of the light, they are the people of darkness and light shall triumph over darkness," said Netanyahu.

He also called for national unity and said in doing so, the Jewish people "shall realize the prophecy of Isaiah."

"It is now a time to come together for one purpose, to storm ahead and achieve victory with joint forces in a profound belief in our justice, a profound belief in the eternity of the Jewish people," said Netanyahu.

"We shall realize the prophecy of Isaiah. There will no longer be stealing at your borders and your gates will be of glory. Together we will fight, together we will win."

Translated to English, Netanyahu's statement appeared to be a reference to Isaiah 60:18, which says, "Violence shall no more be heard in your land, devastation or destruction within your borders; you shall call your walls Salvation, and your gates Praise."

In that same chapter, just two verses prior to the one quoted by Netanyahu, is what most scholars believe is an Old Testament reference to the Lord Jesus Christ: "You shall suck the milk of nations; you shall nurse at the breast of kings; and you shall know that I, the Lord, am your Savior and your Redeemer, the Mighty One of Jacob." (Isaiah 60:16)

The Pentagon is reportedly in the process of sending U.S. military advisers and air defense systems ahead of the expected incursion into Gaza. That effort will be led by Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, who led special operations against the Islamic State in Iraq, The Guardian reported Monday.

