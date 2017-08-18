'NBA Live 18' gameplay update: Player modes offer character customization; inconsistent animations affect smooth gameplay

One of the inconsistent renderings in 'NBA Live 18.' EA Sports

EA Sports released the "NBA Live 18" gameplay demo on Aug. 11, and fans and critics alike have voiced their opinions on the game's playability. While players have found the demo to have depth and a good soundtrack, it is also said to have a long way to go before being able to compete with the earlier "NBA 2K."

The "NBA Live 18" demo offers The One experience, which lets players join the game — literally — as a a customizable character tasked to build a reputation as a star basketball player both on the streets and at the NBA itself. The One allows gamers different player types, signature abilities and upgradeable attributes to make the experience more immersive.

The Play Now feature allows fans to play a traditional Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, while the Live Run mode lets players take their customized character from The One and compete with against other players in a five-versus-five play.

The soundtrack of "NBA Live 18" complements the game well, with songs from 2Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross and Gorillaz.

The game is not perfect yet, however, with the game's ball physics looking unrealistic, reported Mic. The ball moves too slowly, doesn't interact with the players' hands properly, and doesn't bounce the way a real basketball would.

The players' body types also looked too similar, and some renders of the players like the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green did not look very realistic.

There were also subpar animations, such as an awkward fall from Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, following a scoop layup. Dunks also seem to pull players too quickly back to the ground. Some blocked shots also appeared over the top, both in the Play Now and the street games.

Despite all the rooms of improvement, the game remains undeniably fun. The developers will have to smooth out issues before "NBA Live 18" is able to compete with the more polished "NBA 2K."

"NBA Live 18" is set for release on Sept. 15.