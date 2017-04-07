Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A majority Americans are concerned about violence against Jews for the first time, according to a new poll.

While the proportion worried about attacks on Jews just tipped over 50 per cent, three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were disturbed by violence against Muslims.

While most Americans did not think Donald Trump himself was antisemitic, they say he should have done more to condemn it in his presidential campaign. Reuters

The poll for the Anti-Defamation League found 80 per cent of Americans said it was important for the government to combat antisemitism – a rise from 70 per cent on 2014.

'The good news in this research is that today a large majority of Americans do not subscribe to common antisemitic stereotypes,' said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt.

'It's also encouraging that a record number of Americans are concerned about violence against the Jewish and Muslim communities, and are troubled at how intolerance has infected our politics.'

Although most did not think Donald Trump was antisemitic himself, 49 per cent said he should have done more to discourage antisemitism during his campaign to be president.

More than two-thirds (68 per cent) said they believed rhetoric in presidency campaign decreased tolerance and a respect for people of all religions and races.

And while 76 per cent Americans as a whole were concerned about violence against Muslims, that figure rose to 89 per cent among US Muslims with 66 per cent said they feel less safe since Trump's election.

The polls are based on 3,600 US interviews early in 2017 and another 1,500 interviews in October.