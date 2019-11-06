Most Brits don't believe the Bible is relevant to their own lives

Staff writer
Pixabay

A new study by the Bible Society has found that only a minority of Brits see the Bible as relevant to their own lives.

In the survey of nearly 20,000 adults, only 18% said that the Bible was "relevant to them personally".

This was despite 40% of those surveyed saying that they were Christian.

Over half (52%) of the respondents agreed that it was important to know the Bible because it has shaped British culture, and a majority (61%) said that it was good for children to know Bible stories.

The survey underscored Britain's increasing secularisation, with just under half (49%) saying that they were not religious, and the same proportion saying that there was "definitely, or probably, not a God or gods".

By comparison, only 38% said that there "definitely or probably is" a God or gods.

The survey was carried out by YouGov on behalf of Bible Society to coincide with the launch of the charity's new online resource, Lumino, aimed at helping church leaders map the spiritual ground in their own communities.

Users can utilise video resources, as well as enter their location to access valuable data about their constituency, including churchgoing frequency, religious affiliations and interest in the Bible.

Bible Society Chief Executive Paul Williams said: "The idea that people are closed to the idea of faith is simply incorrect. Our research shows there's a wide variation in how people think of Christianity and the Bible, and many are far more open to a conversation about them than is sometimes assumed.

"Lumino grew out of a large-scale deep listening exercise. It's aimed at giving church leaders and Bible communicators the tools to understand the spiritual make-up of their communities so they can be confident in presenting the message of the Bible to them.

"Our research is also an important reminder that headline figures about falling church attendance don't do justice to the richness and complexity of the religious landscape of England and Wales. A nuanced understanding of what people really think about faith is essential if we're to build a civil society that respects and values all its members."

