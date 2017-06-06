More than 130 Muslim leaders deny funeral prayers for 'indefensible' London Bridge attackers

x

Muslims praying. More than 130 Muslim leaders have condemned the London Bridge attack and said that they will deny the perpetrators funeral prayers, in a highly unusual move. Reuters

More than 130 imams and Muslim religious leaders have taken the highly unusual move of declaring that they will refuse to say funeral prayers for the perpetrators of the London Bridge attack.

Islamic religious figures from across the country and from different strands of the religion said they will refuse to perform the traditional Islamic prayer - a ritual normally performed for every Muslim regardless of their actions. The leaders called on others to do the same.

The senior Muslim figures expressed 'shock and utter disgust at these cold-blooded murders', adding: 'We will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer over the perpetrators and we also urge fellow imams and religious authorities to withdraw such a privilege. This is because such indefensible actions are completely at odds with the lofty teachings of Islam.'

The move came as senior Muslims and community leaders said they would redouble efforts to root out extremism in their communities after the attack, which came on Saturday night.

The Metropolitan police commander for engagement, Mak Chishty, who is the highest-ranking officer of Muslim faith, called for 'a step-change – a different direction and a different movement to counter the scourge of terrorism, extremism and hatred that we have in our communities at present'.

In a statement that he read out on behalf of Muslim communities, Chishty said: 'It is the Islamic duty of every Muslim to be loyal to the country in which they live. We are now asking questions to understand how extremism and hatred has taken hold within some elements of our own communities.'

Harun Khan, the secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) umbrella organisation, also expressed his anger over the London Bridge attack, saying: 'We want to do something about it.'

Speaking on behalf of the MCB's affiliates, Khan echoed Theresa May's words on Sunday: 'That is why we agree with the prime minister that things must change. Enough is enough. We are ready to have those difficult conversations, as equal citizens with an equal stake in this fight.'

He pointed out that many of the people who go on to carry out attacks have led lives that are not in accordance with Islamic practise. 'We know that many of these people have previously led a life of delinquency. It is often the case that the path towards extremism is outside of the mosque and at the margins of society,' he said. 'We are all grappling with this hateful ideology. This is an ideology that makes killing and hating cool, and uses the words of Islam as a cloak to justify it.'

Khan added that Muslims would renew their cooperation with the government. 'We will also extend our hand of partnership and cooperation to the government and prime minister, to work together to keep our country safe,' he said.