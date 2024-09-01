Ministry efforts stepped up in Lebanon under the shadow of war

Ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran are causing instability in the wider Middle East. In Lebanon, conflict between Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Israel has dangerously escalated, with limited missile exchanges and targeted strikes turning into major provocations that have put the region on the precipice of full-scale war.

Caught up in the middle of the warzone are thousands of Christian refugees, who have come to Lebanon seeking refuge from the persecution they faced in other nations.

Lebanon's role as a sanctuary for Christians is what led Christian ministry Help The Persecuted (HTP) to use it as a hub for their efforts to provide both spiritual and practical support to persecuted Christians and other vulnerable people in the country.

The already significant need they are working to meet has been compounded by the direct dangers from the conflict, as well as the atmosphere of uncertainty people are living in — hanging over everything is the question of whether the conflict will die down or whether there will be a full-scale war.

"The people know nothing about tomorrow. They live day by day, all the time. They have nothing, in fact. No economy, no peace, nothing ... they are really frustrated," HTP's field minister Amin said. "The only thing that can change everything is the Lord Jesus Christ. We need Him. Nothing can change this situation except Jesus."

Amid this fraught situation, HTP has continued striving to fulfil its mission of being the hands and feet of Jesus. They do this using a threefold approach of rescuing, restoring and rebuilding the lives of those suffering through a number of different ministries.

Every week, truckloads of vegetables leave their Seeds of Hope farm, distributing fresh produce among those most in need. They also provide a refuge for the many people who have fled from danger in the south, leaving their homes and livelihoods behind, through an emergency safe shelter at the War Refuge Centre.

"Our work has multiplied because of people moving from southern Lebanon," another field minister Leila said. "We are distributing Emergency Relief Kits – a month's supply of dry food – and medicine. We're operating our Safe Houses for persecuted believers. It's non-stop work. I don't know what's coming, but I'm willing to serve in any way that I can."

They are also providing spiritual sustenance, with one public event seeing 1,200 people gather together to pray for peace in the region and worship God. After a sermon from Amin, almost a hundred people asked for prayer.

Help The Persecuted CEO Joshua Youssef is also asking for the prayers of Christians all over the world.

"My greatest concern is if this escalates into an all-out war. But we remain determined more than ever to stand with the most vulnerable persecuted Christians and those in need in Lebanon at this time," he said.

"We urge the Church around the world to pray for peace in this region and for endurance for our field ministers on the ground serving tirelessly."